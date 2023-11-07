Ira Khan's pre-wedding ceremony ensemble features stunning red sari and floral jewellery

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan turned into a pretty, Marathi bride-to-be as she took part in a pre-wedding ceremony. Decked up in a red sari and floral jewellery, she posed for several snaps that she later posted on her Instagram stories.

From the pictures, we can see that apart from her mom Rina Dutta, and her fiance Nupur Shikhare, several women from both sides of the family came together to help her prepare for the occasion.

She paired up her golden-bordered red sari with a black halter-neck blouse. Ira wore just a bindi on her forehead and minimal makeup. What stood out was how she put her hair in a messy bun, with a gajra adorning it. She completed the look with just one statement jewellery — the Maharashtrian nath. Groom-to-be Nupur was dressed up in a bright yellow kurta.

For the uninitiated, Ira is a fitness trainer and got engaged to Nupur last year. It happened over a ceremony that had close friends and family in attendance. Aamir Khan was seen dancing to his iconic song Papa Kehte Hain at the party.