Nupur Shikhare reveals why he jogged 8 kilometres to the wedding venue 

If your friend has been tearing up while looking at her phone, we can almost guarantee that it's because of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding video that recently came out. The couple’s fairytale wedding video was one that warmed our hearts and, at the same time, fuelled our desire to work out. Nupur Shikhare jogged 8 kilometres to the wedding venue and the reason will melt your heart. He explained, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connection to this route. Emotional reason.”

On January 3 Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to celebrity fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare. But the festivities will start from today, January 8. After the completion of these festivities, the couple and their families will make their way for the big wedding. The video was nothing short of heart-warming. The video starts off by following the groom’s run to his bride while explaining his reason for doing so. There are cheers as he enters and makes a beeline for his one and only.

Also read: Deepika Padukone cuts birthday cake at Mumbai Airport before flying out with Ranveer

Ira khan was dressed in a beautiful pair of pastel pink harem pants and a velvet turquoise blue blouse. She completed the look with a net dupatta over her shoulder and pastel pink dupatta as a veil. For makeup, she kept it simple and subtle. Her bright red hair and natural curls were just the perfect addition to her look. With a preference of comfort over style, she pushed heels aside wore a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. Her new husband was rocking the fitness fashion look with shorts and a tank top. But after his wife commented “Now the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Popeye’s going to shower”, he changed into a rich blue kurta set with gold detailing.

The celebrations aren’t over yet! Ira took to her Instagram to post her wedding invite and it looks like there’s still a lot of partying left. The festivities will commence from January 8 with a Mehendi Brunch, which will be followed by high tea and dinner. At 10 pm, the couple is hosting a pyjama party which will include their friends and relatives. The sangeet will take place on January 9 at 7 pm, followed by the wedding on January 10.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals she had a crush on Shashi Kapoor