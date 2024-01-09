Imran Khan poses with Lekha Washington and daughter Imara at Ira Khan’s mehendi ceremony 

Imran Khan was once again seen in the company of his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington, in a delightful glimpse into the wedding celebrations of his cousin Ira Khan in Udaipur. The newlyweds, Ira and Nupur, hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony at the Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns on Monday.

Among the shared photos and videos, one from Ira's cousin Zayn Marie stood out, capturing Imran, Lekha, and Imran's daughter Imara in a candid moment. Lekha, adorned in a blue lehenga, stood close to Imran, while Imara twinned in blue with her. Imran, opting for a simple beige blazer, completed the family portrait. Zayn Marie expressed her love for the couple and playfully mentioned Imara stacking four flower crowns on her head.

Last week, Imran attended Ira’s wedding with Lekha, confirming speculation about their relationship. Lekha shared a collage featuring herself and Imran on her Instagram story, where she wore a red and green ensemble while Imran donned a black suit. In the collage, Lekha added a heart emoji and extended her thanks to the photographer.

Zayn, Ira’s cousin, shared additional images of Imran and Lekha on social media. In one picture, the rumoured couple posed with Zayn, while another captured Zayn with Imran and his daughter. Expressing her emotions, Zayn wrote about being the ‘Sister of the Bride’ and her disbelief at witnessing Ira, who seemed small just yesterday, marrying one of her favourite people on the planet. The post concluded with a mix of emotions and blessings for the newlyweds.

Imran, previously married to Avantika Malik, reportedly separated in 2019. The couple shares a daughter, Imara. Lekha, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, has become a part of Imran's social sphere, adding to the excitement surrounding the family celebrations.

