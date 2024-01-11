Aamir Khan cries as daughter Ira Khan exchanges wedding vows with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding has taken over social media since the start of the month. Right from their intimate ceremony to their slumber party with guests dressed in pyjamas, Ira and her longtime boyfriend and now-husband Nupur Shikhare's wedding is all people can talk about.

Last night, the two of them tied the knot in a white wedding setup and a video of Aamir Khan tearing up on seeing his baby girl transform into a beautiful bride has all our hearts. In the video, as Ira's cousin Zayn Marie officiated the wedding, Aamir reached for a handkerchief. Take a look at the video here:

Zayn officiated the wedding and said, "I love you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare and I wish this beautiful wedding never ended." Some of the sweet candid moments from the wedding were also shared by the official photographers. Check out the clicks here:

The caption read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Speaking of Ira and Nupur's relationship, the duo had been dating for a couple of years and got engaged in November 2022. The intimate ceremony by attended by the Khan family, including Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and also actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer and has previously worked with Aamir, Ira and his clientele also includes names like Sushmita Sen.