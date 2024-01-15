Sushmita Sen shares sweet message for newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare; shares snap from their Mumbai reception

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen showered heartfelt blessings on the newlyweds, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, after attending their wedding reception in Mumbai. Sharing a moment from the joyous event on Instagram, Sushmita expressed her joy for the couple.

In the photo, Sushmita was seen captivated by a large picture frame featuring Ira and Nupur, adorning the reception venue. Surrounding it were several other snapshots capturing precious moments. Alongside the picture, Sushmita wrote, “I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this togetherness!!! Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!! Here’s to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!!”

Extending her congratulations to Nupur’s mother, she added, “Congratulations Maa @pritam_shikhare. #duggadugga #justmarried.” Fans flooded the comments section, praising Sushmita’s eloquence and expressing admiration for her stunning appearance at the event.

Also read: Veteran actors Saira Banu, Rekha, Hema Malini come together for an epic pic at Ira Khan’s wedding reception

Sushmita, accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen, graced the occasion in an elegant navy blue sari designed by Neeta Lulla. The star-studded reception was attended by prominent figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, and others, creating a glamorous spectacle.

The Khan family, exuding sophistication, posed together on the red carpet. Aamir Khan, Ira’s father, stood alongside his first wife Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and Nupur’s family. Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, was notably absent from the celebration due to illness.

Also read: From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood celebrities grace Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare’s Mumbai reception

Ira and Nupur sealed their commitment with Christian rituals in Udaipur, following a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai, on January 3. Their love story blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir, and Ira was residing with her father. The couple previously celebrated their engagement in November of the preceding year.