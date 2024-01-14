Veteran actors Saira Banu, Rekha, Hema Malini come together for an epic pic at Ira Khan’s wedding reception

The glittering tapestry of Bollywood came alive as Aamir Khan hosted an extravagant reception for his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on a star-studded Saturday evening. The event witnessed a galaxy of film industry stalwarts, legendary personalities, co-stars, and friends gracing the occasion. Notable among the luminaries in attendance was the venerable Saira Banu, who added grace to the celebration by sharing endearing moments with Hema Malini and Rekha.

A captivating video shared by a paparazzo captured the warmth between Saira, Hema, and Rekha. In a heartening gesture, Rekha welcomed Saira with an extended hug, orchestrating a picturesque moment as they posed together for the delighted paparazzi. Hema, adorned in a resplendent cream silk sari, and Rekha, draped in an exquisite pink and golden sari with elaborate jewellery, formed a timeless trio with Saira, who radiated elegance in a navy blue kurta salwar.

Enthusiastic fans flooded social media with admiration for the legendary actresses, praising their enduring beauty and timeless charm. Comments poured in, expressing awe at the sight of these iconic figures from the golden era of cinema. The trio’s timeless allure resonated with fans, with many echoing sentiments like “3 beauties,” “Class of the 80s,” and “Super frame.”

The celebration also saw the presence of Dharmendra and Esha Deol, who graced the occasion in style. Dharmendra, donning a dapper black suit, posed for the paparazzi with his signature charisma. Esha, adorned in a stunning green sari, posed alongside her mother, Hema, creating a picture of familial elegance.

The reception, a confluence of Bollywood luminaries, included appearances by Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shehnaaz Gill, and more, all extending their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The star-studded event marked a joyous celebration of love, relationships, and the enduring magic of Bollywood's legendary icons.

