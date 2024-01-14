From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood celebrities grace Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare’s Mumbai reception

The glittering aura of Bollywood illuminated the wedding reception of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her now-husband Nupur Shikhare. The star-studded event also witnessed the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, who shared delightful moments with the bride’s father. Shah Rukh donned a sophisticated ensemble, featuring a white shirt paired with a black waistcoat, matching jacket, and trousers, while Gauri radiated elegance in a maroon and golden suit.

Capturing the essence of the celebration, Shah Rukh engaged in a heartwarming conversation with Aamir, adding a touch of camaraderie to the star-studded affair. Aamir himself chose a classic black bandhgala paired with white trousers for the reception. Ira, a vision in a red lehenga, and Nupur, twinning with Aamir, completed the picture-perfect family portrait.

The reception played host to a constellation of Bollywood luminaries, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Dilip Joshi. Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, Sonali Bendre, Dharmendra, and Esha Deol added to the glamour at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Salman exuded charm in a sleek black suit, Katrina dazzled in a cream lehenga, and Ranbir sported a beige short kurta paired with a matching jacket and trousers. Sushmita Sen graced the occasion in an elegant black saree, while Hema Malini and Rekha added a touch of grace in their respective saris.

Aamir’s family, including his son Junaid Khan, first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, and son Azad Rao Khan, exuded warmth on the red carpet. Despite the star-studded presence, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was notably absent.

Ira and Nupur embarked on their marital journey, initially with a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, followed by Christian rituals in Udaipur. Their love story blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown, with Nupur training Aamir, and the couple celebrated their engagement in November of the previous year.