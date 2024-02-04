Sonam Kapoor hosts a feast for the senses at her lavish INR 176 crore Delhi home

Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to throwing a party, and this time, she's transported her Instagram followers to a truly special lunch at her Delhi home. Forget flashy decorations and celebrity guest lists, the gathering celebrated the ‘abundance India has to offer,’ as Sonam herself declared in her caption.

Think intricately curated Indian touches: a massive entryway console adorned with a sacred Nandi statue, lush greenery, gleaming silver elephant statues, and vibrant red leaves bathed in candlelight. The dining table, a picture of elegance, overflowed with white and red florals, sparkling silverware, and a majestic crystal chandelier casting its glow over the spacious room.

“This is truly a glimpse of modern India,” Sonam wrote, perfectly capturing the essence of the gathering. And if glimpses are all we have, they’re enough to fuel our imagination. We can almost taste the flavours of a meticulously planned menu showcasing India’s culinary diversity, hear the conversations buzzing with cultural pride, and feel the warmth of genuine hospitality.



Sonam's outfit echoed the theme, a bespoke creation by designer friend Kunal Rawal that she described as ‘one of my favourites I've worn so far.’ It’s a testament to the event's focus on celebrating Indian talent and artistry.

This wasn’t Sonam’s first time hosting a star-studded event at her 176 crore worth Delhi home. Back in November 2023, she and her husband Anand Ahuja threw a lavish bash for UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham, complete with over-the-top floral decorations and an impressive guest list.