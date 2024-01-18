Sonam Kapoor steals the spotlight in  an elegant statement black suit at Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash

Javed Akhtar, the legendary Bollywood lyricist, rang in his 79th birthday with a glittering celebration hosted at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The star-studded bash witnessed the presence of prominent figures from the industry, including Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Boney Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit along with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene.

The paparazzi captured the essence of the evening, spotlighting the jubilant birthday celebration. Javed radiated joy as he posed alongside his children, Farhan and Zoya, creating heartwarming moments for the lenses. Close friends Boney Kapoor and Anil added to the festivities, sharing smiles and camaraderie.

Notably, the charismatic couple, Sonam and Anand, made a stunning entrance, becoming the cynosure of all eyes. A paparazzi page described them as a ‘power couple,’ with the post exclaiming, “#SonamKapoor and #AnandAhuja steal the spotlight with their impeccable style.”

Sonam’s sartorial choice for the evening stole the show, embracing a statement black suit adorned with eye-catching design elements. The oversized blazer featured padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a plunging neckline, front button closure, side pockets, and a relaxed fit. Complementing the jacket, the straight-fitted pants boasted a high-rise waist and cropped hems, delivering a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary flair.

The outfit's pièce de résistance was the OTT tassel detail on the shoulders and pants, transforming Sonam's power suit into a chic party ensemble. Accessorising with black loafers, statement rings, gold ear studs, and a shimmering silver embellished top-handle mini bag, Sonam curated a distinctive look. Her makeup palette included smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, rouge on the cheekbones, and a mocha brown lip shade, all accentuated by a dewy finish. A centre-parted sleek bun added the final touch to her radiant party avatar.

Anand complemented his wife’s elegance in a tan suit featuring a notch lapel jacket with an open front, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. The ensemble was paired with a black fitted polo shirt, tan straight-fit pants, black dress shoes, and a salt-and-pepper beard, showcasing a harmonious coordination with Sonam’s sophisticated styling.

Javed’s birthday bash became a memorable spectacle, uniting Bollywood’s luminaries for a night of joy, laughter, and camaraderie. The festivities echoed the industry's deep respect and affection for the iconic lyricist, marking a celebration to be remembered in the annals of Bollywood's star-studded events.