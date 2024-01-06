Sonam Kapoor’s vintage glam at BFF's wedding sets trends ablaze

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja graced the wedding celebration of Sonam’s best friend, and the actress's mesmerising wedding guest looks have become a style guide for those gearing up for the shaadi season. In her latest photos, Sonam donned a lehenga choli set crafted from an ‘actual vintage old Banarasi sari’, creating a fashion statement worth remembering.

The stunning ensemble was a creation by designer Jigya Patel under her label Jigya.M. Sonam shared the intricate details of her outfit, writing, “Wearing this @jigyam ensemble is what Indian textile dreams are made of! It's my BFF's wedding, and this was the perfect chance for me to wear a beautiful outfit made from an actual vintage Banarasi sari with real gold weave and antique surface embroidery techniques.”

Also Read: Days after opening up about husband Anand's health, Sonam Kapoor talks about postpartum weight loss

Describing the unique features, Sonam mentioned, “They have added all vintage tassels with shells and pearls, and the dupatta is embroidered with vintage mochi workpieces over 60 years old, one of the finest embroidery techniques from Gujarat.” Notably, Sonam adorned actual antique silver jewellery collected over time, including payal and bangles that are more than 80-90 years old.

Anand complemented the grace with a resham work kurta from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, while their footwear choices included juttis from Fizzy Goblet for Sonam and Rajesh Pratap Singh for Anand.

Sonam’s silk lehenga choli set boasted a vibrant palette of red, blue, green, gold, purple, pink, and orange. The blouse featured a round neckline and half-length sleeves, paired with a pleated A-line skirt with broad patti borders. Real gold brocade embroidery, vintage tassels, and pearls added a touch of regality to Sonam’s ethnic ensemble.

For the finishing touch, Sonam opted for impeccable makeup, including on-fleek eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, mauve lip shade, blush, dewy base, shimmery mauve eye shadow, and highlighter. Open silky-straight locks with a center part completed the glamorous look.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor sets festive fashion goals in a dazzling Anarkali kurta by Sabyasachi

In an earlier post, Sonam shared her journey towards feeling herself again post-pregnancy, expressing gratitude for her body. Another ethnic look featured an ivory half-sleeved blouse, lehenga skirt, matching dupatta, gold and pearl accessories, and elegant makeup, showcasing Sonam's timeless beauty and style.