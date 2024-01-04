Days after opening up about husband Anand's health, Sonam Kapoor talks about postpartum weight loss

Actress Sonam Kapoor in a recent Instagram post revealed that it took her 16 months to feel like herself again after the birth of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022. Sonam took to the social media platform and shared a string of pictures looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a lehenga. To complete her look, she sported earrings and tied her hair into a bun.

She then captioned the images by penning: "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly, steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be... still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

She also added: "Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

This post comes days after Sonam shared a long note on Instagram looking back at her life in 2023. The actress revealed that her husband was sick for days and no doctor could diagnose the root cause.

Later when they figured it out, Anand was under treatment and then recovered for over three months. She shared that the period presented a tough time for her and what added to her worries was shifting houses and getting back to work.

She wrote, "I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs...On this new year, I hope for peace and joy in this world, and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given. Happy New Year Everyone! Love you all."

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. In 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

