Sonam Kapoor spreads Christmas cheer at London home with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu [PICS] 

Christmas joy radiated through Bollywood as celebrities shared festive moments on social media. Sonam Kapoor, celebrating the season in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, posted heartwarming snapshots. The first image captured the family beside a beautifully adorned Christmas tree.

Sonam, in elegant black attire, stood with Anand holding Vayu. Another photo showed the trio seated together, engrossed in the tree’s decorations. She also shared a video featuring her cradling Vayu while enjoying a Christmas carol, surrounded by loved ones. The final picture showed Vayu approaching the festive tree.

Captioning the post, Sonam expressed gratitude for the festive season, writing, “Festive season with the best… @anandahuja @imranamed @nikhilmansata @lopajunck #ryanjunck. Grateful for all the love & spirit.”

Also read: Inside Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding ceremony with Arhaan, Salaman Khan and others [PICS]



Sonam also commemorated her father Anil Kapoor’s 67th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Sharing recent and childhood photos, she praised Anil as a timeless superstar and an exemplary husband, father, and grandfather. In one image shared by Sonam, Anil gazed affectionately at Vayu, held by the actress. The caption read, “Happy Birthday Dad! No one like you @anilskapoor, you literally are the best in the world.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor steals Milan Fashion Week spotlight in a chic Hugo Boss pantsuit

Sonam tied the knot with Anand in May 2018, and their son Vayu was born on August 20, 2022. Vayu celebrated his first birthday earlier this year with a private lunch and puja attended by close family members. Sonam’s recent film, Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and co-starring Purab Kohli, was released on Jio Cinema.

