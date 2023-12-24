Sonam Kapoor wishes father Anil Kapoor on his 67th birthday with an array of throwback pics

As Anil Kapoor celebrates his 67th birthday on December 24, the actor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram to make the occasion special. Sharing a heartfelt post, Sonam posted a series of pictures capturing moments from both the recent past and her childhood. In one image, Anil is seen gazing at grandson Vayu, while Sonam cradles the little one on her lap. Another throwback photo captures a birthday celebration for Rhea, with Anil cheering and Sonam seated on his lap. A third image features a baby Sonam sitting on her father's lap.



Expressing her love, Sonam captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Dad! The world knows you as the evergreen superstar who never ages. Our industry recognizes you as the most consistent, hardworking, and talented actor of the last four generations. But for your family, you're the best husband, father, and grandfather, leading by example with openness, hard work, gratitude, and love. No one like you, @anilskapoor; you literally are the best in the world.”

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also joined the birthday wishes with a sweet Instagram reel. Farah shared a carousel of pictures featuring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and a short video of Anil dancing with Hollywood star Catherine Zeta Jones. In her caption, she expressed, “My papaji the BEST!! Couldn’t think of a better song for my youngest friend @anilskapoor. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, you know how much I love you… there is only 1 of you in this world!!”

Anil’s recent cinematic venture, Animal, where he played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, hit the theatres on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, accumulating over INR 500 crores at the domestic box office.

As Anil Kapoor enjoys his birthday festivities, warm wishes pour in from his family, friends, and fans, marking the occasion with love and admiration for the veteran actor's contributions to the world of entertainment.