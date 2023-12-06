Anil Kapoor oozes charisma as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in new ‘Fighter’ poster

In the upcoming film Fighter, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, a character set to soar to new heights. Co-stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan recently teased fans with a fresh poster, introducing Anil’s commanding and charismatic character.

The poster showcases Anil donning the attire of an Air Force pilot, complete with aviator sunglasses, while sunlight gracefully highlights one side of his face. Deepika, sharing the striking visual, captioned the post, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever.”

Anil’s fans, still caught in the Animal fever, expressed admiration for his cool new look. Comments like “Now Balbir Singh is Rakesh Singh for you” and “Balbir Singh is here” flooded the post. In Animal, Anil portrays the character of business tycoon Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir Kapoor.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik and Deepika alongside Anil in pivotal roles. The aerial action thriller film is set to captivate audiences on January 25, 2024. Siddharth expressed his excitement, saying, “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience.”

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, offering a glimpse into the characters played by Hrithik, Deepika and Anil, all portraying Indian Air Force (IAF) officers.