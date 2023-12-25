Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor reveal daughter Raha's face on Christmas, little one makes 'pap debut'

It is indeed a merry Christmas for the Kapoor and Bhatt clan! Today, for their annual Christmas brunch, the Kapoors got together and in the pictures that are now doing rounds on Instagram. It is one featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor that has won the cake!

Finally, the star couple has revealed their daughter’s face or as Instagram would say it, Raha made her paparazzi debut. The little one joined her parents and looked super adorable in a cute white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia, for the occasion, picked a gorgeous off-shoulder floral piece and paired it with adorable deer antlers.

Take a look at the family photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, previously in an episode of Koffee With Karan, where she had appeared with Kareena Kapoor, had talked about maintaining her daughter’s privacy.

The actress revealed that during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, a photo of Raha had made its way to social media and after seeing that, she broke down.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt stuns in a festive floral pantsuit, celebrates a ‘Meowy Christmas’ with her pet cat

“It was also the first time I was separating from (Raha) so I felt very guilty. So that guilt carried on and it was just one and a half days later that I travelled back and I saw a photo where the side of her face was kind of visible and I just broke down,” the actress said while sharing how she does not want her daughter to become a content piece on Instagram.

Also Read: Inside Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's 1st birthday celebration