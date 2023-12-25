Alia Bhatt stuns in a festive floral pantsuit, celebrates a ‘Meowy Christmas’ with her pet cat

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet of Mumbai Police’s annual cultural gala, Umang, with her distinctive charm and fashionable flair. Amidst a sea of celebrities donning traditional attires, Alia opted for a bold boss lady statement in a chic pantsuit, showcasing her unique style.

Alia’s makeup artist, Priyanka Borkar, shared glimpses of her captivating floral look on Instagram, capturing the essence of the Christmas vibe. Ami Patel, renowned celebrity stylist, curated Alia's ensemble, revealing a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary fashion.

The pantsuit adorned by Alia featured a blazer boasting full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a V-neckline, notch lapel collars, front button closures, and a tailored fit. Complementing the blazer, the matching pants boasted a high-rise waist and a flattering flared silhouette. The off-white outfit was bedecked with sequin embellishments, displaying a vibrant floral pattern in shades of red, green, and mustard.

Accessorising with finesse, Alia adorned rings, hoop earrings, and peep-toe white pumps, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Her makeup showcased feathered brows, a nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-enhanced lashes, and well-placed highlighter on the contours. Alia’s side-parted open locks, styled with soft waves, added the finishing touch to her glamorous appearance.

Earlier, Alia had mesmerised fans with her traditional avatar at a friend's wedding, donning a yellow sari and a backless blouse. The ‘Laddoo Pila’ season, as humorously captioned by Alia, drew inspiration from a viral video, adding a playful twist to her social media posts.

The yellow sari, sourced from Anavila's Aamod collection, radiated a pleasant summer vibe. Intricately adorned with applique embroidery featuring house sparrows, banana leaves, and blooming flowers in vibrant shades of green, red, white, brown, and gold, Alia's saree epitomised elegance and grace.

Alia’s fashion choices continue to captivate audiences, offering a delightful blend of contemporary trends and timeless charm. Whether it’s the boss lady pantsuit or the traditional grace of a sari, Alia effortlessly makes a style statement with each appearance.

