Alia Bhatt radiates elegance at a friend’s wedding in an Anavila yellow sari Worth INR 2.5 Lakhs

In a delightful showcase of wedding season fashion, Alia Bhatt dazzled her Instagram followers with a glimpse of her ethnic look at a friend’s wedding function. The Bollywood star embraced what she called the ‘Laddoo Pila season’ in a stunning yellow sari, capturing the essence of the festivities.

The sari, from the renowned clothing label Anavila’s Aamod collection, is named the ‘Yellow Bagh Organza Applique Sari.’ Alia’s ethnic ensemble featured intricate applique embroidery portraying house sparrows, banana leaves, and vibrant flowers in shades of green, red, white, brown, and gold. The borders boasted gota patti embroidery, bead embellishments, and meticulous taar work.

Styled by celebrity fashion maven Ami Patel, Alia paired the sari with a sleeveless yellow blouse, showcasing broad shoulder straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped hem, and a backless design. To complete the look, she adorned herself with a pearl and emerald choker necklace, matching earrings, rings, and high heels.

The Instagram post garnered admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Comments poured in, with Bhumi Pednekar expressing, ‘Stunning,’ Neha Dhupia marvelling, “Like a wow!” and Preity Zinta sharing heart emojis.

For those eager to replicate Alia’s style, the price tag for this Anavila creation is a noteworthy INR 2,50,000. The sari not only stands out for its vibrant design but also for Alia's impeccable styling, featuring on-point makeup with darkened brows, shimmery smoky eyes, glossy nude pink lips, and a chic braided hairdo.