Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's list of 10 most popular Indian stars, Alia Bhatt follows

Shah Rukh Khan, who gave back-to-back hits this year, is rightly topping the IMDB's list of 10 most popular Indian stars. The actor, who first made a blockbuster comeback this year with Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone ranks in the first spot while Alia Bhatt has grabbed the second position.

Other than the Dear Zindagi co-stars, the list features Deepika Padukone in the third position, Khufiya star Wamiqa Gabbi in the fourth spot and Jawan star Nayanthara in the fifth spot. Check out the full list below and find out what the actors have in their kitty next...

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his third release of the year, Dunki, which marks his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

Alia Bhatt

Alia now has Jigra directed by Vasan Bala in the works. The film will mark Alia's second venture into film production under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Deepika Padukone

Last seen in Jawan, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. She is also gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again where she plays the director's cop-universe's first female cop.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa recently completed the shoot of her upcoming Punjabi film, Kikli.

Nayanthara

The actress will next be seen in a sports drama film called Test directed by S Sashikanth and co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth. The new look for the same dropped last week during Diwali.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She is currently gearing up for the Tamil-language horror-comedy film series Aranmanai directed by Sundar C.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Jaane Jaan actress will next be seen in Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made In Heaven actress has Monkey Man, scheduled to release on Netflix, with Dev Patel and Sharlto Copley in the works.

Akshay Kumar

After the success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is prepping for the Hindi-language disaster thriller film Mission Raniganj directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Vijay Sethupathi

The actor will next be seen in Merry Christmas marking his maiden collaboration with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

