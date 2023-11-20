Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Asha Bhosle at World Cup Finals steals the show 

In the aftermath of the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Shah Rukh Khan remains the talk of the town, thanks to a heartwarming moment caught on camera. The viral video showcases the Bollywood icon assisting legendary singer Asha Bhosle during the match, displaying his gentlemanly demeanour.

Seated between Asha and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Shah Rukh engaged in a thoughtful act as he noticed an empty cup in the hands of the veteran singer. Insisting on taking the cup despite her gestures, Shah Rukh promptly got up, took the cup, and began to walk away. However, a vigilant man intercepted, taking the cup from the Pathaan star.

Also Read: Arijit Singh wows fans in Dubai

The video, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X, drew widespread praise from fans, with many expressing admiration for Shah Rukh’s courteous and considerate nature. Comments flooded in, with fans referring to him as the ‘real king’ and a ‘true hero off the screen.’

The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/NE7ezL3aEp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2023

Also read: In a spectacular prelude to World Cup Final 2023, Surya Kiran aerobatic team soars high

Attending the match with his family—wife Gauri Khan, and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan—Shah Rukh joined a star-studded audience, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Despite India's loss in the World Cup final against Australia, Shah Rukh took to social media to express gratitude to Team India for their spirited performance. He acknowledged the team's honour, spirit, and tenacity throughout the tournament, emphasising that a bad day does not overshadow their immense contribution to India's sporting legacy.

He wrote, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

Also read: From SRK to Asha Bhosle, Bollywood celebs cheer for team India at ICC World Cup 2023 Finals

Shah Rukh's message echoed sentiments of pride and respect, emphasising the team's role in uniting the nation with their cricketing prowess.