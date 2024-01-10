Sonam Kapoor has “married a perfect gentleman,” see post

Cute post alert! Be it her father, actor Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja or son Vayu, we love how Sonam Kapoor never steps back from expressing love and admiration for her family members. Today, the Neerja actor shared a series of images with her loving husband and we can’t help but look at the duo in awe.

The much-in-love couple looked stunning in their stylish ensembles. Donned in their festive finery, Sonam and Anand radiated sheer elegance. The artiste was seen pulling off a gorgeous embellished outfit, looking as ethereal as ever. Whereas, Anand chose to go ahead with a classic and understated look.

In one image, the couple shared a tender gesture, as if on the verge of a kiss. Another snapshot captured Anand’s gaze fixed upon Sonam, who is looking straight into the camera. In the rest of the pictures, one can see the actress looking like a complete diva in her wonderful ethnic wear by designer Ritu Kumar. For the caption, she added, “The most dapper date... I married a perfect gentleman.”

Some days ago, Sonam shared another set of pictures with Anand. They both looked utterly delightful in their respective ethnic wear ensembles. Expressing the joy in her caption, the actress wrote, “Wearing this @jigyam ensemble is what Indian textile dreams are made of! It’s my bffs wedding and this was the perfect chance for me to wear a beautiful outfit that was made from actual vintage old banarasi sari with real gold weave with all antique techniques of surface embroidery; they have added all vintage tassels with shells and pearls and the dupatta is embroidered with vintage mochi workpieces which are over 60 years old and is one of the finest techniques of embroidery from Gujarat. All the silver jewellery are actual antique pieces which have been collected over a period of time and payal and bangles are more than 80-90 years old antique pieces! Anand on the other hand is wearing a gorgeous resham work kurta from @abujanisandeepkhosla which is a collectible heirloom. Each piece of theirs takes months to make (sic).”

Sonam is known for doing films like Veere Di Wedding, Delhi 6, I Hate Luv Stories, Saawariya and others.