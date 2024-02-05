5 Times Abhishek Bachchan rocked the casual chic look

Abhishek Bachchan has over the years exuberated style and chic through his clothes. From wearing the elegant ethnic to the perfect suits, the birthday boy has done it all. Of late, he has been seen in the most casual chic avatar, be it for outings or movie promotions and one can take a cue from him to get their sweatshirt, hoodies, and jacket style right for casual meetings and formal events! Here’s Indulge counting down five of his best cool looks as the Ghoomer actor turns 48.

Donning All Black

Black can make anyone look stylish and classy. Abhishek pairs his jet-black hoodie with a black trouser and completes the look with a black cap and glasses. Interestingly, the orange band of his watch is the only pop of colour in this all-black look. If black happens to be your favourite colour, then this is the perfect look for you.

Moving to White

The man can pull off any colour with ease and confidence. As he was seen as a guest in a popular reality show, he choose to pick a monotone off-white hoodie and paired it with a pearl white and black jacket which almost resembles tie and dye prints. The choice of all-white makes him stand out in the crowd. White is a regal colour that can be worn on any occasion. So, why not try hunting your wardrobe for colours from a similar palette and styling them together?

Pop of colour and Art

Art has found its way elegantly in fashion. This black sweatshirt worn by Abhishek has writings and art in white and grey. Moreover, the clever pairing of the black hoodie with a black jacket with a splash of bright red around the sleeves adds the right amount of colour to the look. He has paired the whole look with black pants and white sneakers making him look uber cool.

Keeping in minimal

Looking to head out with your special one for the night or visit your favourite game on the ground, go for a minimalistic hoodie and pair it with comfortable pants. Check out the white hoodie with beige pants with pockets. The look is not only simple but also comfortable and utilitarian, one cannot forget the pockets.

Artistic hues

Feeling cold but also want to keep your fashion game up? Opt for a black/dark hoodie with intrinsic embroidery throughout, especially in heavy materials like pashmina or velvet. This would help keep the cold in check and also make heads turn. Pair it with comfortable jeans and your look is complete.

All photographs taken from Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram