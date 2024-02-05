Shweta Bachchan shares adorable picture, wishes Abhishek on his birthday

With Abhishek Bachchan turning a year older today as he celebrates his 48th birthday, sister Shweta Bachchan was one of the very firsts to take to her social media and wish her brother well. She shared an adorable throwback picture of her and Abhishek Bachchan as toddlers and wished him a happy birthday today.

She captions a sweet note for her ‘little brother’, “It’s not - if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know …it’s your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song … love you.” Almost in tones of sepia, Abhishek can be seen sitting on a sofa enjoying a lollipop while Shweta who is also holding one looks at him. Take a look at the post below:

Celebs and friends from B’town have taken to the post and commented their wishes as well. While Abhishek himself writes, ‘Love you’, Zoya Akhtar, Navya Nanda and Sonali Bendre left lovely heart emoticons.

Navya shared a message for her 'favourite'

Courtesy: Navya Nanda/ Instagram

The actor, on the work front, was recently seen in the successful sports film Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher. While with hard work and perseverance, Abhishek has become one of the most loved and versatile actors in the country, his witty fervour has also won many hearts. But above all, he is known to be a complete family man, being there for everyone when needed.

Navya Nanda too on her Instagram story put up a throwback photograph with her ‘mama’ and brother Agasthya. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to everyone’s favourite, but especially mine,” followed by a heart emoticon.