Shehnaaz Gill cuts three birthday cakes; receives love from Rhea Kapoor, Guru Randhawa

Actress Shehnaaz Gill turned 30 on Saturday and the social media is flooded with warm birthday wishes for the diva.

Celebrities like Aly Goni, Guru Randhawa, Kusha Kapila, Rhea Kapoor and Bharti Singh have dropped birthday wishes for the Punjabi diva. Born on January 27, 1994, in Punjab, Shehnaaz is an actress and singer, known for her work in Punjabi, Hindi television and Bollywood.

Shehnaaz, known for her work in the movie Daaka took to Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of her intimate birthday celebration with her close friends and family. Giving a sneak peek into the midnight birthday bash, Shehnaaz shared a delightful glimpse of her different birthday cakes. There was a pineapple cake, a strawberry cake and a big one which was a mixed fruit cake. In the video, we can see Shehnaaz making a wish and blowing the candles.

The actress got a birthday wish from Aly, wherein the latter shared a screenshot of the video call with Shehnaaz. Aly wrote, "Happy happy birthday meri pyaaari dost… stay happy always and mad.” Singer Guru Randhawa shared a glimpse of their music video Moon Rise and wrote, “Wishing my most fav Shehnaaz Gill a very happy birthday.”

Kusha Kapila, who shared the screen with Shehnaaz in the movie Thank You for Coming, shared a collage with the birthday girl, and captioned it, “Happiest birthday Shenazuuuuuu. You breathe life into every space you walk in and see people for who they are. Ekdum pure unfiltered insaan, may waheguru fill your life with the same happiness that you bring to everyone around you. Waiting for you to do my makeup again soon on a 15 hour flight love you.”

The producer of Thank You for Coming, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Shehnaaz miss you.” Shehnaaz replied to her saying, “Thank you Rhea! Miss you more.. see you soon once in Mumbai.”

On the professional front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the movie Sab First Class.

