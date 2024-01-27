Ilaiyaraaja shares heartfelt throwback photo of late daughter Bhavatharini on social media

On Saturday, two days after the tragic passing of his daughter Bhavatharini, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja took to social media to share a poignant throwback photo of the late artiste, creating an emotional ripple in the hearts of his fans. The black and white picture captured a tender moment from Bhavatharini's childhood, where Ilaiyaraaja was seen engrossed in showing something in a book to his daughter. The image painted a picture of a loving father sharing precious moments with his little girl, symbolising their deep bond.

In his heartfelt caption written in Tamil, Ilaiyaraaja simply wrote, “Dear daughter,” encapsulating the emotional weight of the photograph. The image struck a chord with fans, reflecting the deep sense of loss that the maestro is experiencing.

Also read: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt gets candid as he turns host for unscripted talk show 'Pehchaan'

Bhavatharini, aged 47, breathed her last in Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 25. The news of her demise shocked the film industry, where she had made a significant impact with her soulful playback singing. She had travelled to Sri Lanka for Ayurvedic therapy in hopes of improving her health after battling illness for five months. Despite the efforts, she succumbed to her ailments at 5:20 PM on Thursday. Her mortal remains were brought back to Chennai on Friday.

The untimely death of Bhavatharini has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who admired her work and cherished her contribution to the world of music. The grief transcended familial boundaries, as legendary actor Kamal Haasan expressed his heartfelt condolences and stood by Ilaiyaraaja during this challenging time. In a heartfelt message on his social media, Kamal wrote, “My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted. Ilaiyaraaja shouldn’t give up dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini’s family,”

Also read: Sunny Deol wishes brother Bobby Deol on his 55th birthday with a heartwarming post

Bhavatharini, who made her debut with the song Rasayya, left an indelible mark on the industry, continuing to lend her melodic voice to numerous popular songs in over 30 films. Her collaborations with illustrious artists like Deva and Sirpi further solidified her position as a respected and beloved figure in the world of music.