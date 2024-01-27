Sunny Deol wishes brother Bobby Deol on his 55th birthday with a heartwarming post

As Bobby Deol marks his 55th birthday, brother Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming glimpse into their bond, capturing the essence of their relationship. Sunny took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes, posting candid pictures of the Deol brothers, including a heartfelt moment with their iconic father, Dharmendra.

In a touching Instagram post, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby. #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols.” The images showcased the duo sharing a tight embrace, reminiscing about their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, and other heartwarming moments.

Bobby, currently basking in the success of the film Animal, in which he portrayed the antagonist Abrar Haque opposite Ranbir Kapoor, received an overwhelming response for his role despite limited screen time. Animal, while commercially successful, faced criticism for alleged misogyny and excessive violence.

Sunny, expressing his thoughts on the film in December, expressed happiness for Bobby’s acclaim while acknowledging personal reservations about certain aspects of the movie. He was quoted as saying, “I'm so happy, I'm really very happy for Bobby. I've seen Animal, I liked it, it is nice. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films, including my own. But that's as a person. I have the right to like or not like, but in totality, it is a nice film. The music is very good and that goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby is Bobby, he is always Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

As Sunny’s heartfelt post flooded social media, fans joined the celebration, pouring in birthday wishes for Bobby, acknowledging the enduring charm of the Deol family.