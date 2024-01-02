Bobby Deol shares heartwarming father-son moment with father Dharmendra 

Actor Bobby Deol delighted fans on Tuesday by sharing an endearing snapshot featuring himself and his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. The Instagram post showcased Bobby embracing Dharmendra affectionately, capturing a heartwarming moment between the father-son duo.

Accompanying the image, Bobby expressed his sentiments, stating, “My life, my whole world. My papa, love you the most.” The post garnered swift attention from fans and industry colleagues, with Sunny Deol and Abhishek Bachchan responding with heartfelt emojis. A fan commented, “Deol's are legends.”

Recently, Dharmendra showcased his playful side on the Bigg Boss 17 stage alongside Salman Khan and others. During the event, Dharmendra enthusiastically recreated Bobby Deol’s iconic Jamal Kudu dance step from the film Animal.'He skillfully balanced a glass in his mouth, later attempting to balance it on his palm. Salman and others joined in, contributing to the fun and light-hearted atmosphere.

Speaking of Bobby’s recent success, Animal, released on December 1, emerged as one of the most successful films of 2023. Notably, the film concluded with a post-credits scene teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, suggesting a potential double role for Ranbir Kapoor.

The official confirmation of the sequel was announced by T-Series, revealing their collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films, including Animal Park, Prabhas-starrer Spirit, and a project featuring Allu Arjun.

While Animal received mixed reviews, its box office success was undeniable. Moving forward, Bobby is set to star in the upcoming film tentatively titled NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna.

On the other hand, Dharmendra is gearing up for an untitled romantic drama film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Additionally, he is part of director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming project Ekkis, set to release on January 10, 2025, and also featuring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.