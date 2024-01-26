What's the secret to Triptii Dimri's success? 

In the vast expanse of Bollywood, where stories unfold on the silver screen every week, a luminous

star is making her way, shining brightly, steadily carving her niche. From capturing hearts in Laila

Majnu and Qala to giving nightmares in Bulbbul and now making us teary-eyed in Animal, Triptii

Dimri has made her mark on the industry as one of the most versatile up-and-coming actors.

Uncovering the layers of the silver screen, we talk to Triptii about her latest project, love for food,

fitness and more.

How was your experience working in Animal?

Working on Animal has truly been a blessing! Every day, I find myself grateful for the chance to collaborate with such humble and talented individuals. The entire cast as well as the crew are dedicated to delivering their best. The atmosphere was warm and welcoming. The overall experience on set has been nothing short of amazing, and I find myself thanking my stars daily for being a part of this exceptional project.

In three words, how would you describe working with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana?

Describing the experience in just three words is quite difficult. But I'd say it's been amazing. Whether it's Ranbir, Bobby sir or Rashmika, all three are incredible human beings and actors. Working alongside them has been nothing short of a privilege. They are not only exceptional actors but also wonderful human beings. Their welcoming and humble nature created an enriching environment on the set, making every moment memorable. I consider myself truly fortunate to share screen space with such remarkable individuals.

How do you handle social media critics, especially after Animal?

Handling social media critics is part and parcel of being an actor. When you step into this industry, criticism is inevitable. I've learned that I can't control what people say about me; the only thing I can control is how I feel about it. I didn't seek permission to become an actor, not even from my parents. I make choices based on what I want for my career and passion. Initially, criticism did affect me. There were a few days when I felt upset, but I reminded myself that I shouldn't let it bring me down. The best way to handle critics is to acknowledge their existence and understand that criticism often accompanies success. It's a sign that you're making an impact. That's the perspective I choose to live by.

How different was it preparing for your roles in movies like Laila Majnu, Qala, and now Animal? Did you have to alter your lifestyle to fit in the character of Zoya Riaz?

I strive to maintain diversity in the characters I choose to portray, as I believe it's crucial to avoid falling into the comfort zone of repeating the same roles. Each character I take on is intentionally distinct from the others, both in terms of their traits and the required preparation. For example, in Laila Majnu, I faced a new acting environment and had to delve into unfamiliar aspects, making it a challenging experience. Working with Anvita Dutt on Qala and Bulbul presented a unique process, where I delved deeply into every aspect of the character's life tried my best to deliver an authentic performance. Animal was another story; I played a negative character but had to maintain a bit of innocence. It was a new experience.



Despite the varied demands of these roles, I consciously refrain from letting a character influence my personal life. I believe it's essential to separate my identity from the roles I play, recognizing that as an actor, I'll encounter diverse characters throughout my career. Ultimately, understanding that I'm portraying a character from the outset allows me to fully immerse myself in the role without it impacting my lifestyle.

Still from Animal

One moment or story you will never forget in your cinematic career so far.

Recalling one unforgettable moment from my cinematic journey is a tough one; every set has its own unique story. However, during the filming of Laila Majnu, I went through a challenging time. Being new to acting, I found myself away from home for the first time for three months. The separation made me miss my parents, friends, and everything back home tremendously. I remember crying a lot during those moments of homesickness. It was a poignant experience that has left a lasting mark on me.

If not acting, what would be your alternate career path?

If I weren't acting, I'd probably be a tennis player. I was deeply passionate about tennis as a child, often heading straight to the court even in the scorching heat of Delhi summers. Though I haven't pursued tennis professionally, it remains a nostalgic escape for me. Whenever I find a little free time, I still indulge in the sport. Playing tennis takes me back to the carefree days of my childhood, and I believe I would have taken it seriously as a career if acting weren't my path.

Rapid Fire with Triptii Dimri

Favorite food?

Noodles & Momos

Dream travel destination?

Switzerland

Three things we will always find in your bag?

Clinique Black Honey Lipstick, Clinique Moisture Surge 100-Hour & my house keys

One movie you wish to remake?

The Bridges of Madison County

What is your fitness ritual before preparing for each role?

My fitness routine is deliberately uncomplicated. In the past, I used to engage in rigorous workouts before every shoot, but I found myself getting tired on set. Now, I prioritize maintaining balance, ensuring I don't overexert my body. My routine typically includes Pilates, light cardio, and easy weight training with manageable weights during filming. This approach allows me to preserve energy for my job as well. I've also adopted a more relaxed attitude towards my diet, preferring a balanced meal over strict ones. Eating what I enjoy contributes to my overall happiness—an essential factor when working on a film set for long hours. In essence, my fitness routine revolves around finding that balance to ensure I bring my best self.

What's your diet like? Any comfort food?

I'm not into strict diets; for me, it's all about being happy first. Happiness leads to good health, in my opinion. I maintain a balance – if two meals are healthy, I allow myself to indulge a bit. I eat what I crave and enjoy. Personally, my comfort food is noodles and momos; I could have them every single day. In fact, every alternate day, you'll find me relishing a plate of noodles, without fail. To balance that out, I make sure to include a green smoothie on the same day. It's all about finding that balance in my food intake.

⁠What is beauty to you?

Beauty, to me, is all about acceptance. Embracing and being truthful to oneself. It's about having the courage to be honest with who you are, prioritizing internal authenticity over external perceptions. I believe true beauty lies in accepting both oneself and others without judgment. A person who embodies this acceptance is, in my eyes, genuinely beautiful.

What is Triptii's skincare routine?

My skincare routine is quite straightforward. First thing in the morning, I cleanse my face. Sometimes, I use a vitamin C serum. Next, I apply Clinique Moisture Surge 100-hour, a moisturizer that suits my oily T-zone. It keeps my skin hydrated without making it extra oily. After that, I put on sunblock – that's my morning routine. In the evening, before bedtime, I wash my face, even if it's makeup-free. If there's makeup, I use the Clinique Take the Day Off Balm to remove it. It's like magic in a tub, removes makeup without stripping the skin's natural oils, leaving my skin soft. Then, I wash my face again and apply Clinique Moisture Surge 100-hour completing my night routine. I believe less is more, so I don’t need to use a ten-step skincare routine.

Do you follow any home tips for your hair and skin?

Absolutely! I've picked up a lot of home tips from my sister. As a kid, I used to experiment a lot with my hair, inspired by her. One effective ritual involved grinding dry Amla, Reeta and Shikakai, soaking it overnight, and applying the paste on my hair the next day – trust me, it works wonders. For my body care, especially in humid weather, I mix besan with curd and a bit of turmeric. During winter, I add honey to the same mixture for extra hydration. I indulge in these whenever I have some free time and feel like pampering myself.

⁠Five beauty essential products you always carry with you

I make sure to have my beauty essentials with me wherever I go. Firstly, the Clinique Moisture Surge 100-Hour is a must; it keeps my skin hydrated, and I always have it in my bag. Another staple is the Clinique Black Honey Lipstick, which not only adds a lovely colour but also keeps my lips moisturized. My eyebrow pencil is non-negotiable. For mascara, the new High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara by Clinique has very quickly become my new go-to. Finally, the Clinique 'Take the Day Off' Balm is a favourite for its effective makeup removal. These five products are always in my bag, no exceptions.



