Alia Bhatt's regal blue saree for Ram Mandir consecration featured hand-drawn events from Ramayan

In a momentous occasion marked by cultural significance, Alia Bhatt graced the inauguration of the Sri Ram Mandir adorned in a sari that transcended fashion to become a canvas of storytelling. The intricately designed piece featured miniature paintings done in the traditional "Pattachitra" style, each stroke echoing tales from the revered epic Ramayan.

The sari, meticulously crafted over 100 hours, showcased three panels on the pallav, capturing pivotal moments from the Ramayan. From the breaking of the Shiva Dhanush to the golden deer and Hanuman presenting the ring to Sita Maa in Ashok Vatika, every detail was a homage to the epic's rich narrative. Alia's choice to wear this sari for such a significant occasion underscored her reverence for cultural traditions and historical narratives.

One can almost visualize the scenes depicted on the pallav — the commitment of King Dasarath in Raghukul Neeti, the tense crossing of the Laxman Rekha, and the triumphant Pattabhishek of Lord Ram. The symbolism woven into every thread made Alia's attire not just a fashion statement but a celebration of the timeless tales that have shaped our cultural fabric.

Take a look at the photos here:

Photo Credits: X (formerly Twitter)

Photo Credits: X (formerly Twitter)

The designer Ami Patel behind this masterpiece deserves applause for capturing the essence of Pattachitra artistry while ensuring it is harmoniously blended with contemporary fashion. The careful selection of events from the Ramayan reflected both aesthetic sensibility and a deep understanding of cultural nuances.

In the grandeur of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Alia Bhatt's saree stood out as a tribute to heritage, making a statement that resonated beyond the realms of cinema and fashion. As the spotlight shone on Alia, other actors also made noteworthy choices.

Wearing a golden tissue sari, Katrina charmed hearts. Vicky, meanwhile, accessorized his gold ensemble with a beige kurta pyjama and dupatta. Jackie Shroff was dressed in a white kurta pyjama and an orange scarf, while Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing an orange sari. Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted wearing a blazer and kurta pyjamas.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan sing verses from Ramcharitmanas at Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Alia Bhatt's choice of attire for the Ram Mandir inauguration was not merely a fashion decision but a cultural statement. The Pattachitra-inspired saree served as a bridge between tradition and modernity, illustrating the enduring relevance of our ancient epics.

As the cultural tapestry unfolded, Alia Bhatt, along with her peers, showcased the diversity and richness of Indian heritage through their attire and actions on this momentous occasion.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif pick stunning silk saris for Ram Mandir consecration