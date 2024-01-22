Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan sing verses from Ramcharitmanas at Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

A star-studded event, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saw the best of the entertainment industry in attendance. Renowned singer, Sonu Nigam was one of the notable performers at the ceremony and he sang verses from the Ramcharitmanas.

Speaking to a renowned media agency, the singer shared that he feels overwhelmed by receiving the invite to the Ram Mandir consecration. "This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation," he shared.

Sonu set the spiritual mood for the event and ended his performance with Jai Shri Ram. He won applause for his rendition of ‘Raghukul reet sada chali aayi' and the saints, in particular, were seen clapping to the rhythm. Apart from Sonu, Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan also regaled the audience with their devotional renditions.

Big names from the film landscape were spotted at the ceremony including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit amongst others.

