Anupam Kher poses with ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth, VIP guests arrive in Ayodhya

Anupam Kher, who previously called the Ram Mandir consecration 'real Diwali,' while speaking to a media agency was spotted at the Hanuman Temple in Ayodhya. The actor offered his prayers at the pilgrimage sight and his videos are now doing rounds on the internet.

"Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere...Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali," he told the agency.

Anupam also took to his social media handle and shared a photo with Rajinikanth who arrived in the spiritual city for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar Rajinikanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! Thalaiva."

Other than Anupam and Rajinikanth, a galaxy of VIP guests from different walks of life also arrived at the venue, much in advance, to witness the historic event. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut were among the VIP guests who arrived to witness the ceremony.

Industrialist Anil Ambani, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and poet Kumar Vishwas were also seen at the venue. Helicopters showered petals on the guests to accord them a floral welcome.