Neetu Kapoor expresses her excitement as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal collaborate for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’

The announcement of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal coming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film, Love & War, brought immense joy to Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother. Neetu expressed her excitement by reposting Alia’s announcement on her Instagram, accompanied by a loud shoutout to her kids.



In her Instagram post, the veteran actor wrote, “Love & War! Raha's parents, you both make me so proud with my all-time favourite filmmaker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can't wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal.”

Earlier in the day, Vicky and Alia took to their Instagram accounts to share the exciting news. Vicky expressed his joy, stating, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky’s post received heartfelt congratulations from his brother Sunny Kaushal and father Sham Kaushal.

Love & War holds special significance as it marks Bhansali’s first collaboration with Vicky. While he has previously worked with Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi and with Ranbir in Saawariya, this project brings the trio together in an epic tale.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas of 2025, and fans eagerly anticipate the on-screen chemistry of this talented ensemble. Love & War also marks the second film featuring Ranbir and Alia, following their earlier collaboration in Brahmastra.

