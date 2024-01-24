Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt pose with Anthony Hopkins, Zack Snyder, Kevin Costner and others for an epic snap

International stars dazzled at the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance. Salman took to social media to share a star-studded group picture from the ceremony, featuring legendary actor Anthony Hopkins at the centre. The ensemble included luminaries like Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria, Jean Reno, Anthony Anderson, Sam Worthington, directors Zack Snyder and Doug Liman, sports stars Tyson Fury, John Cena, Francis Ngannou, and influencer Georgina Rodríguez. Alia stood next to Salman in the glamorous frame, which was originally shared by Saudi adviser Turki Al Al-Shikh on Instagram.

The Joy Awards witnessed a glamorous array of international talent, and Salman was invited to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Egyptian actor Essad Youniss. In a video clip that garnered attention, Salman shared the frame with Anthony. For the occasion, Salman donned a stylish grey shirt paired with a charcoal grey suit, while Anthony looked dashing in a classic black suit with a matching tie on a white shirt.

Additionally, Alia was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. The actress radiated elegance in an ethnic ensemble at the international event. A video circulating on social media captured Alia expressing her gratitude in her acceptance speech, emphasising her deep connection with cinema and the joy it brings to her life.

The Joy Awards served as a platform for global entertainment luminaries to come together, celebrating their contributions to the industry and fostering international camaraderie. The event showcased the convergence of diverse talents and the magic of cinema on a global scale.

