Salman Khan poses with Anthony Hopkins at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan received accolades at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, marking his second appearance at the event in Riyadh. The Bollywood icon, alongside Alia Bhatt, was bestowed with an honour by the dignitaries, affirming his status as a celebrated figure not only in India but on the global stage.

Salman, dressed in a dapper violet-grey suit paired with a lavender shirt, exuded elegance as he graced the red carpet. During the event, Salman had the privilege of sharing the stage with acclaimed actor Anthony Hopkins, known for his role in Hannibal. The duo posed for photographs, capturing a moment of cinematic brilliance. Salman took centre stage to present an award to a distinguished senior Egyptian actor, showcasing his recognition and respect for talent beyond borders.

Delight to see Anthony Hopkins & Salman Khan in one #JoyAwards pic.twitter.com/zivrY3whta January 20, 2024

This isn't Salman’s first encounter with the Joy Awards; he had previously been honoured with the Personality of the Year award in 2022. The actor, known for his blockbuster hits, including the recent release Tiger 3, expressed gratitude for the love and support received from audiences worldwide. Tiger 3, which grossed INR 466.63 crore globally, achieved success both in theatres and on the streaming platform Prime Video.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Salman was quoted as saying, “The Tiger franchise has received unanimous love right from the first film, be it theatrically, on satellite, or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming!”

Apart from his cinematic endeavours, Salman Khan is currently engaged in hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 17 on weekends. Fans can also anticipate his upcoming film, The Bull, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The film explores the character of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, depicting the events of Operation Cactus in the Maldives in 1988.