Inside Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan’s star-studded 31st birthday bash [PICS]

Sshura Khan, the wife of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, celebrated her 31st birthday in grand style on January 18, and the party was nothing short of a star-studded affair. The lavish celebration saw the attendance of Salman Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan, and a host of close friends and family members. Ridhima Pandit, offering a glimpse into the festivities, shared a series of inside pictures on social media capturing candid moments of joy, laughter, and camaraderie between Arbaaz and Sshura.

In her birthday wishes to Sshura, Ridhima expressed gratitude for the delightful night created by the hosts, celebrating the special occasion with warmth and charm. She wrote, “About last night with our b’day girl Shurie… Cheers to the hosts who made our night as delightful as their company!”

Also read: Arbaaz Khan, wife Sshura arrive hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport from their post-wedding vacation

The birthday bash, held on Friday, brought together a gathering of close-knit family and friends, including Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Vatsal Seth, Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique, Chunky Panday, and Tina Ahuja, among others.

Arbaaz and Sshura made a stylish entrance, drawing attention with their smiles and grace. The couple was seen cutting a birthday cake together, marking another beautiful moment in their journey. Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan was also part of the celebration, creating a blended family atmosphere.

Also read: Inside Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan's wedding ceremony with Arhaan, Salman Khan and others [PICS]

Earlier, Arbaaz had shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Sshura on Instagram, expressing how she lights up his life and how he looks forward to growing old with her. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai, continues to capture hearts with their love and celebratory moments. Sshura’s 31st birthday became a glamorous affair, reflecting the Khan family's charm and the joyous union of close friends.