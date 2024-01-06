Arbaaz Khan, wife Sshura arrive hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport from their post-wedding vacation 

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, make-up artist Sshura Khan, made a stylish return to Mumbai on Friday night after their vacation. A video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram captured the couple exiting the airport hand in hand. In the short clip, Arbaaz and Sshura engaged in a conversation, exchanging smiles as they walked towards their car. Arbaaz expressed his thanks to the paparazzi once they reached the parking area.

Arbaaz sported a casual look with a white T-shirt, blue denims, sneakers, and a stylish bag. Sshura looked chic in an all-black ensemble—top, pants, and boots—with a peach blazer casually draped over her arm.

Earlier, Sshura had shared a playful moment from the airport on her Instagram Stories. Arbaaz, walking ahead carrying a guitar, responded to her call with a smile and a flying kiss. Playfully, he mouthed, “Come. Let’s go.” Sshura captioned the post with, “All strings attached,” tagging Arbaaz.

The couple recently tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence. Arbaaz took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony, expressing gratitude and love. He wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers for the wedding, while Sshura opted for a floral peach coloured lehenga. The ceremony on December 24 was attended by close family and friends, including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, and they officially divorced in 2017 after separating in 2016. They share a son, Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz had a brief relationship with Giorgia Andriani, which reportedly ended in 2022.