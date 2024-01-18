Arbaaz Khan shares a heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sshura, says, ‘Nobody makes me smile the way you do’ 

Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan is celebrating her first birthday after their December 24 wedding, and the actor-producer wished her with a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple, who frequently appear together in Mumbai, celebrated the special day with a candid photo twinning in white. Arbaaz expressed his joy, stating that nobody makes him smile the way Sshura does, and he eagerly anticipates growing very, very old with her.

In his touching birthday note, Arbaaz reminisced about their journey, recalling that from their first date, he knew he was destined to spend the rest of his life with Sshura.

He wrote, “Happiest birthday my love Sshura (heart emoji). Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying 'qubool hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, and after their 19-year marriage, they divorced in 2017. Together, they co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura's wedding was attended by the entire Khan family, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, parents Salim and Salma Khan, and nephews Nirvaan and Yohan Khan. The couple announced their union on Instagram with dreamy pictures from their wedding, expressing gratitude for the presence of loved ones as they embarked on a lifetime of love and togetherness.

