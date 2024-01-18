From trolls to digital demise, Orry unveils unconventional brand strategy on KWK 8 finale

In an unexpected turn of events during the season finale of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8, Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, took the stage to unravel the enigma behind his distinctive brand strategy, encompassing elements like his ‘digital demise’ and strategic ‘comeback.’

Karan introduced Orry as the ‘man of the moment’ and ‘the new generation's liver.’ A unique blend of flamboyance and audacity, Orry's brand strategy left the audience both stunned and intrigued.

Addressing the issue of online trolling, Orry displayed an unwavering confidence, stating, “If I don't know you and you're talking nonsense about me, I've won. I've turned your shade into a parade, making money off it. Who's the success story here? I am.”

In the face of memes and parodies, Orry said that he not only embraces them but turns the experience into a social event. He screens reel parodies at home, hosts viewing parties for friends, sends thank-you letters to memers, and even sends them gifts, encouraging more creative endeavours.

When questioned by Karan about the fear of a fleeting 15 minutes of fame, Orry, not an actor, responded with confidence, considering his life a movie in which he plays the lead role.

In an unexpected twist, Orry unveiled plans for his own downfall, orchestrated by his team of ‘minions’ in what he humorously refers to as the ‘relevance room.’ He confessed to planning a ‘digital demise,’ stating, “In the Orry room, we are planning my demise, my digital demise. The Orry-ians want to see me fall. Very soon. We're waiting for the right idea, and then the 15 minutes will be up. Then we will plan a comeback.”

In this rollercoaster ride of fame, Orry’s unique approach to his brand strategy keeps everyone guessing, proving that the brightest stars may burn out the fastest, but a well-planned comeback can rewrite the narrative.