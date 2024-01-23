Saif Ali Khan undergoes knee and tricep surgery at Kokilaben Hospital

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Monday as a result of a knee and tricep injury. It was later revealed that it was a minor surgery that was long overdue. The old wounds got aggravated during the shoot of action sequences for Saif’s new movie Devara. The actor is currently on the road to recovery with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan by his side.

Reports suggest that the actor sustained knee and shoulder injuries while shooting for his latest movie Devara, which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The tricep injury was an old injury that flared up while executing the action sequences in the film.

"This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," Saif said in a statement after the surgeries took place. The nature of the injuries has still not been disclosed. The surgery was a success and Saif will be taking a brief break from his work and upcoming projects to recover fully.

This is not the first time Saif Ali Khan has injured himself during shoot. He had injured himself earlier during the shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. The actor was seen wearing a crepe bandage multiple times during the shoot. He had injured his thumb and ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film.

