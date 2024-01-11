Koffee with Karan S8: Neetu Kapoor opens up about the heartwarming moments with late husband Rishi Kapoor

The latest episode of the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, brought together iconic Bollywood stars Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman for an exceptional 12th episode that aired at midnight on Thursday. The show delved into a wide array of topics, including their families, Instagram adventures, the evolving film industry, and poignant moments in their lives. Neetu Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting the final days of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals she had a crush on Shashi Kapoor

Sharing insights into their time in New York, where Rishi Kapoor was undergoing cancer treatment, Neetu expressed, “For me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life.” She highlighted the positive moments they shared during that challenging period.

Neetu also touched upon Rishi’s transformation in his last days, when he became more affectionate and open with his family. Reflecting on his usual reserved nature, especially with their children, Neetu revealed, “Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that, he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them. But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time.”

Also read: KJo opens up on his fanboy moment with Sridevi

Rishi, who battled leukemia, passed away in 2020, leaving behind two children, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Ranbir, in a previous event, shared his regret about not having a more friendly relationship with his father and emphasised the importance of cherishing the bond with his own daughter.