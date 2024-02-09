Nolan says Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was "one of the most consequential casting decisions"

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan praised Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. He added that he always wanted to work with the actor and him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions that’s ever been made in the history of the movie business.

Robert is regarded as the Oscar front-runner for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him. I’ve always seen that in his work,” Nolan said. “And he has such charisma as Tony Stark. Him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions that’s ever been made in the history of the movie business,” Christopher said on The Late Show.

Despite his acting talents, Robert manages to generate a connection with audiences by leaving room for others, Christopher said.

“You’re looking for some kind of generosity. He has this incredible generosity of spirit. It means when he’s in a scene with other people he’s making sure they are all doing their best, that they are all able to bring their best to the table. He’s helping them clarify those emotional connections.”

It wasn’t always such a love connection between Robert and Christopher. Earlier, Robert had recalled meeting Christopher about playing Scarecrow in 2005’s Batman Begins.

The actor made his comments during a Q&A with the audience following a screening of Oppenheimer at the Aero Theater in Los Angeles.



“I remember meeting for tea, and I was like, ‘He doesn’t seem like he’s leaning in on this interview.’ And he was polite and all that, but I mean, you know, you can tell when someone is kind of like, ‘It’s not gonna go your way’.”

The role of Dr Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, would ultimately go to Robert’s Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy.