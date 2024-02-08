Miley Cyrus, boyfriend Maxx Morando are living together

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando seem to have taken a big step forward. The Flowers singer, 31, and the Liily drummer, 25, are living together, reports a leading news publication.

A source said, “She is very happy with him. Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Miley won big at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home her first and second Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year (both for Flowers). She also took the stage for her debut performance of the smash hit, during which she sported a bedazzled silver look, channelling the late icon Tina Turner.

She gave her boyfriend a sweet shout out as she took home the record of the year for Flowers. In addition to showing gratitude for her team, the Wrecking Ball artiste thanked her mom Tish and sister Brandi, who sat in the audience, as well as Morando, whom she called “my love.” At the event, the couple was photographed sharing a kiss as they sat together during the ceremony with Miley Cyrus' family.

The pop star and Max were first linked in 2021. They were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music.

