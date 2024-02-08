Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur welcome a baby boy!

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, the enigmatic couple who captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry in Broken But Beautiful, have taken their love story to a whole new level! On February 7, they proudly announced the arrival of their son, marking a joyous new chapter in their lives.

They shared an Instagram post which read, “07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant.”

Their love story, nurtured on the sets of the web series, blossomed into a commitment in 2019 with a low-key Roka ceremony. The couple, known for their private lives, tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2022, followed by a traditional celebration in Himachal Pradesh later that month. Their journey to parenthood began with a creative announcement last September, where two safety pins, symbolising them, embraced a smaller one, representing their soon-to-be child.

Now, with their son's arrival, their love story takes on a new dimension. Their simple Instagram announcement, adorned with a folded hands emoji, speaks volumes about their joy and desire for privacy. The news was met with warm wishes from their industry colleagues and fans alike, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Raashii Khanna, Rasika Dugal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tahira Kashyap.

While Vikrant recently impressed audiences with his performance in the hit film 12th Fail, Sheetal has carved her own niche in the industry. Both are known for their talent and dedication, they have always prioritised their personal lives away from the spotlight. Their love story, marked by quiet moments and shared dreams, now resonates with the added sweetness of parenthood.

As they embark on this exciting new chapter, we can only wish them all the love, happiness, and strength as they navigate the joys and challenges of raising a child. Their journey, from co-stars to partners to parents, is an inspiration to many, reminding us that love can truly blossom in all its forms.