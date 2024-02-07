‘12th Fail’ actors Vikrant Massey, Medha pose with Manoj Sharma, wife Shraddha, the inspirations behind the film 

The inspirational drama film 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has crossed a major milestone, completing 100 days in theatres! To mark the occasion, film distributor Zee Studios shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram, featuring not just the on-screen heroes, but the real-life ones too.

In the charming photograph, actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, who essayed the lead roles, posed alongside the individuals their characters are based on: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Sharma and his wife, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Shraddha Joshi. The image radiated warmth and admiration as Manoj and Vikrant sported matching red checked shirts, while Shraddha and Medha twinned in stunning blue kurtas.

Also read: As ‘12th Fail’ completes 100 days, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra says no one thought the film would be a success including his wife

The post shared on February 4, has garnered immense love on Instagram, garnering thousands of likes and heartfelt comments. ‘Best,’ wrote one user, followed by another echoing, ‘Beautiful.’ The sentiment was universal, with many showering the image with heart emojis.

12th Fail, adapted from Anurag Pathak’s novel of the same name is a powerful story of resilience and triumph. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of Manoj, who battled poverty and hardships to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Vikrant delivered a poignant performance as the young, determined boy harbouring ambitions of joining the police force.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi praises Vikrant Massey’s performance in ‘12th Fail’, expresses desire to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The film's impact doesn’t end there. 12th Fail, currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has made headlines by securing an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024. This 100-day celebration goes beyond box office success. It's a tribute to the film's ability to inspire, resonate with audiences, and bridge the gap between reel and real-life heroes. As the image beautifully captures, "12th Fail" is not just a movie; it's a story that continues to connect and leave a lasting mark.