Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani announce separation after 11 years of marriage

After 11 years of marriage, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani have announced their separation. In a joint official statement, they expressed their decision to part ways amicably, stating, “We have mutually decided to part ways. The best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us.” They emphasised the importance of privacy for themselves and their families during this time.

Esha, the daughter of legendary film actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, entered the Indian film industry with the movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She has appeared in notable films such as Dhoom, No Entry, and Dus. Following her marriage to Bharat in 2012, she took a hiatus from Bollywood. However, she made a comeback with the short film Cakewalk and served as one of the gang leaders on the reality show Roadies X2 in 2012.

Esha has also been involved in various projects, including Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022) and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. Her most recent appearance was in the short film Ek Duaa, which received special recognition at the 69th National Awards. She has also authored a book titled Amma Mia: Stories, Advice, and Recipes From One Mother to Another.

The news of Esha and Bharat’s separation comes as a significant development in their personal lives, marking a new chapter for both individuals and their children, Miraya and Radhya. As they navigate this transition, they seek understanding and respect for their privacy from the public and the media.