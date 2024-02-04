As ‘12th Fail’ completes 100 days, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra says no one thought the film would be a success including his wife

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is basking in the glory of completing 100 days in theatres, a feat fuelled by both box office success and critical acclaim. But the journey wasn't without its doubters, including none other than the filmmaker’s wife, renowned film critic Anupama Chopra.

The director was quoted as saying, “100 days ago, on this very screen, we had our first show…When I was making the film, I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife, to put it out on OTT!”

He added, “She said, ‘Nobody will go to see Vinod! Teri aur Vikrant (Massey) ki film!' [Your and Vikrant's film!] She told me I don't know, that I'm not connected with movies (anymore). On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it'll open at INR 2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of INR 30 lakhs! Everyone scared me…It opened very small but that's okay because look at where we are?”

12th Fail follows the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, essayed by Vikrant, as he transforms from a ‘12th Fail’ to an IPS officer. Despite limited promotional efforts, the film’s tremendous success is a testament to its compelling narrative and the widespread positive word-of-mouth it has generated.

Anupama, herself present at the film’s 100-day celebration, said, “I've had very little contribution here, it (the success) is of all these people here. But, he's right, I did say. I don't know who will come to the theatre to see this film. So I'm saying, in public, that I was wrong and you are right!”

From overcoming initial doubts to achieving a 100-day milestone, 12th Fail is a testament to the power of conviction and the magic of storytelling that resonates with audiences. And for Vidhu, it’s a sweet victory, proving that sometimes, even the dearest critics can be pleasantly surprised.