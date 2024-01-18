Anand Mahindra lauds Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’, the actor reacts

Vikrant Massey starrer film 12th Fail, continues to weave its magic on the OTT platform, following its successful theatrical debut. The film, which delves into the riveting tale of real-life heroes overcoming extraordinary odds to conquer one of the world’s most competitive exams, has not only resonated with audiences but also garnered acclaim from celebrities across the spectrum. Icons like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and the latest entrant, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, have all showered praises on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s creation.

Anand, known for his discerning taste, took to social media to express his admiration for 12th Fail. He wrote, “Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one…”

His threefold appreciation touched upon the film's compelling plot, stellar acting, and narrative style. He commended the casting choices, hailing Vikrant’s portrayal of the protagonist as a tour de force deserving of a National Film Award. He emphasised that the film's success lies in its simplicity and authenticity, a reminder that great cinema thrives on powerful storytelling rather than extravagant special effects.

In particular, the businessman lauded a pivotal interview scene, acknowledging its potential contrivance but crediting its profound dialogue for leaving a lasting impact. His post concluded with a resounding call for more films of this calibre from Vidhu.

Vikrant, appreciative of Mahindra's extensive review, responded with heartfelt gratitude. The actor expressed how much Mahindra's appreciation means to him and the entire team, acknowledging the businessman’s inspirational commitment to excellence and compassion.

He wrote, “Thank you Mr Mahindra. Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again.”

12th Fail follows the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, essayed by Vikrant, as he transforms from a ‘12th Fail’ to an IPS officer. Despite limited promotional efforts, the film’s tremendous success is a testament to its compelling narrative and the widespread positive word-of-mouth it has generated. As it continues to captivate audiences on OTT platforms, 12th Fail stands as an ode to the resilience and determination of those who strive against all odds to achieve greatness.