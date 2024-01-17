Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt’s ‘12th Fail’ review, says, ‘I couldn’t agree more!’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone joined the chorus of admiration for the film 12th Fail. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Deepika extended her congratulations to the entire cast and crew, echoing the sentiments expressed by Alia Bhatt in her recent review of the film. The Fighter actor shared Alia’s words, adding, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew... Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr.”

Alia, in her Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, lauded 12th Fail as one of the most beautiful films she has seen in a while. She praised the performances of the cast, with special mentions for Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi.

She wrote, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were so so spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a biographical film based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant. The movie, which premiered on OTT platforms after a theatrical release in October 2023, has garnered widespread acclaim from various celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty.

Katrina, in a recent interview, highlighted the success of 12th Fail as an example of the diverse range of films finding audiences in 2023. She emphasised the importance of an interesting story, stating, “If a film has an interesting story, it will find its audience.”

The film, which features Vikrant and Medha in pivotal roles, is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 12th Fail has received accolades for its portrayal of Manoj’s journey from a young boy in Chambal to achieving the prestigious rank of IPS officer. The real-life narrative has resonated with audiences, earning the film an independent nomination for the Oscars in 2024 and contributing to its critical acclaim.