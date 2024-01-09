Rohit Shetty shares nostalgic pic with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the inspiration behind Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently shared a nostalgic moment with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real-life hero behind the film 12th Fail. In an Instagram post, Shetty posted a throwback photo from the time when Sharma was serving in the Mumbai Police. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and featuring Vikrant Massey as the lead, delves into the officer’s inspiring life journey.

In the shared image, Rohit and Manoj can be seen together in what seems to be the latter’s Mumbai office. The director expressed his admiration for 12th Fail, describing it as ‘an inspiring story, especially for students and youngsters.’ Vikrant, who plays Sharma in the film, responded to the post with emojis of fire and hearts, expressing his enthusiasm.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey reveals he 'would continue weeping even after the cut' while shooting 12th Fail

The caption accompanying Rohit’s post read, “Meet the real hero of 12th Fail Manoj Kumar Sharma, had the honour of working with him during Covid-19 (pandemic), at that time he was serving for Mumbai police… if you have not seen 12th Fail please do watch… it’s an inspiring story, especially for students and youngsters.”

Also read: Vikrant Massey reveals he 'would continue weeping even after the cut' while shooting 12th Fail

12th Fail is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and has been submitted as an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024. The film, lauded for Vikrant’s portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, received accolades from various celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor.

The story of 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants, drawing inspiration from real-life experiences. It sheds light on the challenges faced by millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam, narrating the remarkable journey of Manoj who transcended poverty to achieve the prestigious rank of an IPS officer. The film, based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, features Vikrant as a young boy from Chambal with aspirations of joining the police force.

Also read: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur host a jungle-themed baby shower