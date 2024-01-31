Siddhant Chaturvedi praises Vikrant Massey’s performance in ‘12th Fail’, expresses desire to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently showered praise on Vikrant Massey’s exceptional performance in 12th Fail. In an interview, Siddhant expressed his admiration for the film and revealed his desire to collaborate with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who directed the movie.

Siddhant said that coming from a humble background in a small town, he shares a strong connection with the narrative of 12th Fail. The movie portrays the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve success in the police force.

He said, “I think I really love 12th Fail. I really connected with the film, I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey), he is so good in that and the whole cast.”

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ resonates deeply with today's youth

Expressing his eagerness to work with Vidhu, Siddhant recalled his deep-rooted admiration for the filmmaker’s work. He reminisced about watching the director’s 1989 film Parinda during a film festival, where his father had booked his ticket.

“So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Anand Mahindra lauds Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’, the actor reacts

12th Fail has garnered widespread acclaim from various celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Farhan Akhtar, among others. Siddhant’s appreciation adds to the growing chorus of acclaim for the film and its remarkable performances.