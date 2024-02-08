Raashii Khanna offers a peek into her movie date with Vaani Kapoor and girl gang

Raashii Khanna treated her fans to glimpses of her girls' squad coming together for a movie date, featuring Vaani Kapoor and others, along with a "vichitra prani," director Bodhayan Roychaudhury.



Raashii, who is known for her work in projects like Rudra, Farzi and is a popular face in southern cinema, including her last Tamil film opposite Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Thiruchitrambalam, took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures wherein we can see her twinning with the girls.

Also read: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur welcome a baby boy!



Raashii and Vaani both are donning a white tee shirt and blue flared denims. While, Bodhayan, who is known for the movie, Sector 36, is sporting a black tee and shorts and posing with the girls. The group is seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the lens. The post was captioned: “Movie date with my girls and a vichitra prani.” Raashii and Vaani are said to be close friends and the duo are often seen hanging out with each other.

Also read: Karan Johar shares adorable snaps from Yash and Roohi’s ‘Willy Wonka’ themed birthday bash



In the meantime, on the work front, Raashii has Aranmanai 4, Yodha, and Medhavi in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vaani, who was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, has Raid 2 and Mandala Murders in her kitty.